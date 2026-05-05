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Bayern Munich show interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 16-year-old brother as forward travels to Germany for meeting
German giants move for teenage talent
Bayern are stepping up their scouting efforts in Eastern Europe, with Tornike identified as a primary target for their youth development system. The 16-year-old forward has been making significant waves in his homeland, recently reaching a major milestone in his fledgling professional career.
According to reports from LaGazzetta.ge, the young attacker has already travelled to Munich for a meeting with the Bavarian club's hierarchy. This visit is understood to be introductory in nature, allowing the Bundesliga side to present their project to the player as they look to beat off competition from other major European suitors.
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A landmark week for the Kvaratskhelia family
The news of Bayern's interest comes during an incredibly busy period for the teenager. Tornike was named in the Dinamo Tbilisi senior squad for the first time during their recent Erovnuli Liga clash against Dinamo Batumi, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.
His inclusion in the matchday squad at such a young age highlights his rapid progression through the ranks.
Immediately following the conclusion of that fixture, the youngster boarded a flight to Germany.
While his brother Khvicha prepares for high-stakes battles in the Champions League, Tornike is now beginning to navigate the waters of elite European recruitment himself as he explores a potential move to the Allianz Arena.
Sibling rivalry on the European stage
The timing of the meeting is particularly poetic given the Champions League calendar. While Tornike is in Munich for talks regarding his own future, his older brother Khvicha is also scheduled to be in the city on May 6.
The PSG talisman will be facing Bayern in the second leg of a crucial Champions League semi-final.
Kvaratskhelia was one of the main reasons for PSG's 5-4 first-leg victory, scoring two goals in the match played at the Parc des Princes stadium.
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Building for the future in Bavaria
Bayern have a long-standing tradition of integrating young prospects into their academy before transitioning them into the first-team environment.
By moving early for Tornike, the club aims to secure a player who is already attracting interest from several other unnamed European heavyweights following his breakthrough at Dinamo Tbilisi.
While no official deal has been signed yet, the fact that the player has travelled to Germany for face-to-face discussions suggests that Bayern are currently in pole position.