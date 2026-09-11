'A threat to any team!' - Harry Kane issues huge Bayern Munich warning after five-goal Champions League rout

The commanding nature of the victory has given Kane ultimate confidence in his team-mates. He firmly believes that the Bavarian powerhouse should be considered among the leading favourites to lift the prestigious trophy.

Following the five-goal demolition, the England captain made sure to highlight the collective strength of the side. He issued a direct warning to any future opponents in the competition.

"We are a threat to any team," the veteran forward declared after the match. "We have to stay humble, but teams will have a hard time against us, with or without the ball."