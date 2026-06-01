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Bayer Leverkusen star 'will eventually' return to La Liga as ex-Barcelona academy star reveals transfer plan
Grimaldo outlines his Spanish ambitions
Despite being a fundamental part of Bayer Leverkusen, Grimaldo has never hidden his affection for Spanish football. During a media day with the Spanish national team, the 30-year-old was candid about his long-term career path and his desire to finally test himself in one of Europe’s most prestigious leagues.
“After so many years in professional football, I am used to the fact that there are always rumours throughout my career,” Grimaldo said. “I have always said it: I want to return to La Liga. That is one of my goals. I am very happy in Leverkusen, but I have always said that I want to return to La Liga – and eventually I will do so.”
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Barcelona links and Leverkusen status
Grimaldo’s comments will inevitably fuel speculation regarding a potential return to Barcelona, where he spent several years in the famed La Masia academy. While he has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, the lure of Camp Nou remains a significant talking point in the media.
The defender is currently under contract with the German champions until 2027, making him a prized asset for the club. However, his repeated mentions of a return to Spain suggest that Leverkusen may face a battle to keep their vice-captain.
A dream yet to be fulfilled
Surprisingly, despite his immense success with Benfica and Leverkusen, Grimaldo has never actually played in the Spanish top flight. He left Barcelona's B team for Portugal in 2016, and he is determined to ensure that he eventually ticks that box before his career comes to an end.
In a recent interview with AS, he reiterated this stance, saying: “That remains my goal, and if it doesn't work out now, it will still be my goal next year, and if not, then the year after. I want to play for a big club in Spain. And I believe that the league suits my style perfectly.”
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Failed la liga moves
Grimaldo was heavily linked with a return to Spain last summer, connecting to several of La Liga’s biggest clubs. Although speculation surrounded potential moves throughout the transfer window, the Spanish international ultimately remained in Germany, where he continued as a key part of Leverkusen’s squad.
Speaking previously about the interest he received, Grimaldo revealed that potential moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid never progressed beyond initial discussions. “There was always the possibility of going with Xabi Alonso, but in the end it didn't happen,” he said of Real Madrid, noting that the club instead signed Álvaro Carreras.
He also acknowledged talks with Barcelona, adding that “if they don't happen in the end, it's because they weren't meant to be.”
Regarding Atletico Madrid, Grimaldo explained that conversations took place but “practically nothing happened", stressing that transfer-market contacts do not always develop into concrete deals.