Alessandro Bastoni was suspended for Roberto Mancini's new Italy's disastrous first outing against Belgium, and the Azzurri looked all over the place at the back. His one-match ban brought the Inter centre-back back to Zenica, after the red card he picked up against Bosnia condemned Gennaro Gattuso's Italy at the time to the failure that kept us out of the World Cup.
Six months and nine minutes after that shock night, the centre-back born in 1999 was back there and rediscovered himself as a leader of an Italy side that desperately needed him and that will now have to build its defensive future around him.