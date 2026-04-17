Barcelona's next striker? La Liga leaders contact Atletico Madrid star in search for Robert Lewandowski successor

According to reports from Marca, Sorloth fits the specific physical requirements demanded by Flick, standing at 1.95m and possessing the ability to play with his back to goal. The Norwegian has been a persistent thorn in Barcelona's side, netting seven goals in 15 appearances against them while representing Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Atletico. Club officials reportedly view the striker as a priority target who can offer an immediate impact, with preliminary enquiries already made to explore a summer transfer.