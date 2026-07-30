Barcelona star: We are not afraid of Real Madrid, and I can stop Yamal

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde insists his Catalan side hold no fear of traditional rivals Real Madrid, even after their summer signings and the return of coach Jose Mourinho.

Balde told the newspaper Sport: "Real Madrid are Real Madrid, one of the best teams in the world, but we have to focus on ourselves. If we do things the right way, we can achieve great things."

"We are not afraid of Real Madrid," he added. "Football is played between 11 players against 11. When we are on the pitch, the names do not matter."

He was equally emphatic on the title race: "The Spanish league is long, and we only face them in two matches. The fate of La Liga depends on us."

Balde also set out his personal targets for next season. "My first goal, as it is every year, is to keep developing and learning. I am still a young player, only 22 years old, and I have a lot of room to improve."

Turning to the bigger picture, he explained: "We have had two great seasons with Hansi Flick, and domestically, we have won almost everything over the past two years. We want more, and we want to continue along the same path. We have to keep dreaming and fighting for all the titles."