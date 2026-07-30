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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Barcelona star: We are not afraid of Real Madrid, and I can stop Yamal

LaLiga
Barcelona
Real Madrid
L. Yamal
A. Balde
Spain

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde insists his Catalan side hold no fear of traditional rivals Real Madrid, even after their summer signings and the return of coach Jose Mourinho.

Balde told the newspaper Sport: "Real Madrid are Real Madrid, one of the best teams in the world, but we have to focus on ourselves. If we do things the right way, we can achieve great things."

"We are not afraid of Real Madrid," he added. "Football is played between 11 players against 11. When we are on the pitch, the names do not matter."

He was equally emphatic on the title race: "The Spanish league is long, and we only face them in two matches. The fate of La Liga depends on us."

Balde also set out his personal targets for next season. "My first goal, as it is every year, is to keep developing and learning. I am still a young player, only 22 years old, and I have a lot of room to improve."

Turning to the bigger picture, he explained: "We have had two great seasons with Hansi Flick, and domestically, we have won almost everything over the past two years. We want more, and we want to continue along the same path. We have to keep dreaming and fighting for all the titles."

  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Guardiola rejects the obsession with winning the Champions League title

    Asked whether the Champions League was the biggest objective, he replied: "Clearly it is the most important competition, and everyone wants to win it. It is our target, but we must not become obsessed with it. We have to progress step by step, and with hard work the results will come."

    He added: "We have 8 world champions who will return with enormous confidence, and we also have a fantastic squad, as we have proven over the past few years. I am certain that great things await us."

    On losing his place in the starting line-up at the end of last season, he said: "I need to regain my confidence. If I am at my physical best and I have confidence, I am capable of being one of the best players in my position."

    He continued: "I know I play for Barcelona, and that competition is natural. It is part of football, and if it is going to make you better, then that is a positive thing."

    On his competition with Joao Cancelo, he said: "He is a wonderful player and has excellent attacking qualities. He is also older than me and more experienced, and that helps me because I consider him a role model to follow."

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  • Lamine YamalGetty

    What Yamal did is crazy

    Regarding Lamine Yamal, he explained: "We haven't spoken much since the World Cup, because he was in the Spanish national team's camp for 60 days, and I gave him some peace and quiet. I just congratulated him, and he is very happy. To become a world champion at the age of 18 or 19 is crazy."

    On his talent, he added: "What he has done at the age of 19 is unbelievable, and we haven't seen much like it in the world of football. If he wants it and sets it as a goal, he can become one of the best players in the history of the game."

    His personality drew warm words too. "He is one of my best friends in the dressing room. A wonderful young man, very humble and close to everyone. I can only say good things about him."

    Could he stop him in training? He laughed: "Yes, he can be stopped, although it's difficult. We have played together for many years, he knows me and I know him."

    Baldé, tied to a contract running until 2028, finished by turning to his own future at the club. "Barcelona is my home, I have spent 16 years at this club, and I am not thinking of leaving."

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