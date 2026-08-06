Real Madrid left stunned! Rodri gives green light to sensational Barcelona move as Frenkie de Jong surgery opens door for €50m Man City raid

According to Marca, Rodri has taken a definitive step toward joining Barcelona ahead of next season in a dramatic twist that has sent shockwaves through Spanish football. The Manchester City talisman has reportedly informed the Catalan club's sporting director of his desire to join Hansi Flick's project, a decision that essentially terminates any ongoing discussions with Real Madrid.

From this point forward, Barcelona have shifted into high gear to prepare the logistics of the signing. The Catalan giants have obtained the player's permission to open formal negotiations with Manchester City regarding a transfer fee. However, the operation remains complex and expensive, with the English side expected to demand no less than €50 million for his services.