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Revealed: Why Barcelona snubbed Carlos Espi before striker's breakout move to Real Madrid
Barca's transfer miss
Blaugrana could already be ruing a major summer transfer decision after a chaotic window. The Catalan club reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign promising Spanish striker Espi when he was placed on the market.
Instead of securing a move to Camp Nou, the 21-year-old attacker ultimately signed for fierce historical rivals Madrid. Espi is now enjoying a highly encouraging start to life under the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabeu.
According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, the talented forward was explicitly offered to Barcelona prior to his Madrid switch. However, Barca ultimately opted to look elsewhere for their attacking reinforcements as they bolster their squad.
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Price tag and playing time
Before the summer window opened, Espi had thoroughly impressed scouts while playing for Levante. He found the back of the net 13 times across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the country's brightest domestic talents.
However, Barca firmly balked at Levante's €25 million valuation of the young forward. With Raphinha taking on an increasingly influential role in the starting line-up, the club hierarchy felt they could not guarantee Espi the regular minutes he required.
Consequently, the board decided against making a significant financial commitment for a player viewed merely as a squad rotation option. This hesitation immediately opened the door for Madrid to swoop in and secure his sought-after signature.
Life after Robert Lewandowski
Barca were desperately scouring the market for a new number nine following Robert Lewandowski's departure to MLS side Chicago Fire. Their absolute priority was Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid point-blank refused to sell despite an offer exceeding €100m.
Forced to assess alternative options in a difficult market, the Blaugrana drew up a swift shortlist of secondary targets. This backup list reportedly included Eli Junior Kroupi, Espi, and out-of-favour Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.
Ultimately, the Catalans decided to pursue the most budget-friendly option available to them. They finalised a €10m transfer for Jesus, definitively ending their brief interest in the 21-year-old Levante standout.
- AFP
Making an immediate impact
While Barca ultimately settled for Jesus, Espi has wasted absolutely no time proving his worth in the Spanish capital. Although he is not yet an undisputed starter for Los Blancos, the youngster has made his limited minutes on the pitch count.
He has already scored two crucial goals in his famous new colours. His most notable contribution came last Tuesday, firing home a dramatic last-minute winner to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Elche.
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