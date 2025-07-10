Barcelona take key step towards Camp Nou return as license granted but first game back may be limited to just 25,000 capacity
Barcelona received approval for the modification of an important license, but will need the green light on another license for the Joan Gamper Trophy.
- Barca receive key license approval for Joan Gamper Trophy
- Club awaiting green light on one more license
- Stadium to allow only 25,000-30,000 spectators