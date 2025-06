This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Barcelona are FINALLY going home! Camp Nou opening date announced as La Liga champions prepare 'special event' after protracted renovations Barcelona LaLiga Trofeo Joan Gamper Barcelona will return to Camp Nou from August 10, 2025, after over two years of major renovations to the stadium, the club have announced.

Joan Gamper Trophy will mark comeback

Barca have not played in the stadium since 2023 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱