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Huge relief for Barcelona as Eric Garcia escapes serious injury after bloody nose scare at Mestalla
Injury scare at Mestalla creates tension
The atmosphere at Mestalla was one of triumph for Barcelona as they secured a commanding 5-0 victory, but the night was momentarily soured by a worrying incident involving Garcia. During a defensive scramble following a Valencia corner, the former Manchester City man was struck in the face by a stray arm from Rodri. The impact was immediate and visible, leaving the defender clutching his face as blood began to stream from his nose, prompting an urgent call for the medical staff to intervene on the pitch.
Garcia appeared visibly distressed as he was escorted toward the dugout, eventually being substituted before the half-hour mark. Given the player's recent history with similar issues, there was a palpable sense of dread within the Barcelona camp that the versatile Spaniard could be set for a prolonged period on the sidelines. The medical team immediately took him to the dressing room for further evaluation to determine if there was any structural damage to his nasal bridge or cheekbone area.
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Positive signs at the Ciutat Esportiva
Despite the initial fears of a fracture, the news emerging from the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Monday morning has been overwhelmingly positive for Hansi Flick. According to Mundo Deportivo, Garcia was spotted participating in the team's recovery and preparation session without apparent difficulty, signaling that the blow was not as catastrophic as first feared. His presence among the group suggests that the medical staff have cleared him for light duties, which is a massive relief for a squad that has already dealt with its fair share of defensive absences this term.
While the player showed no major signs of discomfort during the drills, he will not be a part of the traveling squad for the upcoming European fixture. Garcia is currently serving a suspension in the Champions League, which means he will sit out the clash against Feyenoord. This forced break actually works in Barcelona's favour, allowing the defender additional time to recover fully from the facial trauma without the pressure of an immediate competitive turnaround.
Protective measures and Flick’s tactical reliance
To ensure there are no setbacks, Garcia is expected to utilize a protective face mask for the coming weeks. This is familiar territory for the Martorell native, who famously donned similar headgear last season following a fracture sustained in a match against Club Brugge. The mask will serve as a preventative measure to shield the affected area from further physical contact during training sessions and matches, allowing him to maintain his aggressive style of defending without the risk of reopening the injury.
The German tactician reportedly breathed a sigh of relief upon seeing Garcia back on the grass, as losing a player of his tactical intelligence would have significantly hampered the team's rotation plans during a busy September schedule.
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Looking ahead to the La Liga return
With the Champions League suspension keeping him out of the midweek spotlight, all eyes are now on Garcia's return to the La Liga fold. Barring any late complications or unforeseen setbacks during the final stages of his recovery, the defender is expected to be fully available for the match against Levante on Sunday, September 13. The club's medical department will continue to monitor his progress throughout the week, but the current trajectory is highly encouraging.
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