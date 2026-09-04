Barcelona refuse to take any chances! Catalan giants open talks to improve contracts of Abdelkarim, Espart and Farinas after stunning breakthroughs

With the frantic activity of the summer transfer window now a memory, Barcelona sporting director Deco and his technical team have wasted no time in shifting their focus toward internal matters. The objective is clear: the club must update the contracts of their most promising youngsters who have transitioned from the youth ranks to Hansi Flick’s senior squad. The current agreements for these players are considered outdated, as they were originally signed during their time in the youth or reserve teams.

According to SPORT, The hierarchy at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper is determined to avoid any possibility of losing their brightest talents due to manageable release clauses. Negotiations with the representatives of Abdelkarim, Espart, and Farinas began approximately two weeks ago, and there is a shared sense of optimism regarding a swift resolution.

Barcelona hope to have all paperwork signed and sealed by the end of the month, ensuring that the trio remains integral to the club's long-term project while deterring European rivals who have begun to circle.