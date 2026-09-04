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Barcelona refuse to take any chances! Catalan giants open talks to improve contracts of Abdelkarim, Espart and Farinas after stunning breakthroughs
Protecting the next generation at Camp Nou
With the frantic activity of the summer transfer window now a memory, Barcelona sporting director Deco and his technical team have wasted no time in shifting their focus toward internal matters. The objective is clear: the club must update the contracts of their most promising youngsters who have transitioned from the youth ranks to Hansi Flick’s senior squad. The current agreements for these players are considered outdated, as they were originally signed during their time in the youth or reserve teams.
According to SPORT, The hierarchy at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper is determined to avoid any possibility of losing their brightest talents due to manageable release clauses. Negotiations with the representatives of Abdelkarim, Espart, and Farinas began approximately two weeks ago, and there is a shared sense of optimism regarding a swift resolution.
Barcelona hope to have all paperwork signed and sealed by the end of the month, ensuring that the trio remains integral to the club's long-term project while deterring European rivals who have begun to circle.
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Espart: The versatile revelation
Espart has arguably been the standout story of the early season in Catalonia. The versatile teenager has already earned the trust of Flick, starting the first three La Liga matches of the campaign.
His ability to perform with maturity across various positions has impressed the coaching staff, leading to him being handed the number 12 shirt. However, his current release clause sits at just €20m - a figure that was set during his formative years in the academy and no longer represents his market value.
In response to his rapid ascent, the club intends to use a similar strategy to those employed with Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. This involves setting a massive, deterrent release clause that reflects the club's total confidence in his projection.
Abdelkarim's meteoric rise from Al Ahly
The situation surrounding Abdelkarim is perhaps the most urgent for the Barcelona board. The Egyptian striker joined the club from Al Ahly, and his current release clause is fixed at a modest €15 million. This valuation has been rendered obsolete following a summer that saw him shine at the youth World Cup and make his senior competitive debut. Flick views the striker as a key part of his tactical plans, and the club is prepared to take drastic measures to protect his registration.
Reports suggest that Barcelona’s new proposal for the 18-year-old involves a staggering ten-fold increase in his exit fee. The plan is to raise the clause to €150m, effectively ending any hopes other clubs had of securing a bargain. The relationship between the club and the player's camp is excellent, and the proposal is expected to be accepted without significant friction.
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Flick's influence on Brian Farinas
Farinas is another youngster whose career trajectory has been altered by the arrival of the German head coach. Despite being close to a move to Girona during the summer, Flick intervened personally to halt the transfer, insisting that the midfielder had a role to play in the first-team rotation.
Farinas has since been rewarded with the number 4 shirt, previously worn by Ronald Araujo, and he is now viewed as a full member of the senior squad. Like his peers, his current €20m clause is seen as a liability that must be addressed immediately.
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