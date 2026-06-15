Enter the Ballon d'Or winner: Ousmane Dembele in ideal spot to further his case for second Golden Ball if he can fire France to World Cup glory

With his extra-time equaliser, Mbappe also took his goals tally in finals alone to four - moving him one clear of not only Hurst but also Vava, Pele and Zinedine Zidane. Mbappe was still only 23 at the time. It felt like the dawning of a new era. Maybe Mbappe wasn't going to be the GOAT, but he at least looked like the obvious heir to Messi's throne as the No.1 player on the planet.

Four years on, though, Mbappe still hasn't won a Ballon d'Or - or a Champions League title for that matter. Ousmane Dembele, though, could have two of each by the end of the summer, the same Ousmane Dembele who produced such a dreadful display in the 2022 World Cup final that L'Equipe didn't even deem him worthy of a rating.