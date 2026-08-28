Today's Europa League draw, on Friday, produced a kind draw for Milan and Juventus, Italy's two representatives in the tournament.
Both Italian giants missed out on the Champions League after their results collapsed last season.
Today's Europa League draw, on Friday, produced a kind draw for Milan and Juventus, Italy's two representatives in the tournament.
Both Italian giants missed out on the Champions League after their results collapsed last season.
Milan v Benfica (San Siro)
Olympiacos v Milan (away)
Milan v Ferencvaros (San Siro)
Salzburg v Milan (away)
Milan v Sunderland (San Siro)
Bournemouth v Milan (away)
Milan v Ararat Armenia (San Siro)
Levski Sofia v Milan (away)
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Juventus v Real Sociedad (Allianz Stadium)
AZ Alkmaar v Juventus (away)
Juventus v Rennes (Allianz Stadium)
Ferencvaros v Juventus (away)
Juventus v Omonia (Allianz Stadium)
Celta Vigo v Juventus (away)
Juventus v Nijmegen (Allianz Stadium)
Hapoel Be'er Sheva v Juventus (away)
UEFA release the full fixture list tomorrow, Saturday.
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