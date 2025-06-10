Bafana Bafana vs Mozambique Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's international friendly match against the Mambas on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana play their second international friendly match without Mamelodi Sundowns players when they face Mozambique at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It is a clash between two sides that still have opportunities to reach the next round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Mozambique, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.