The national team will be in action for the second time inside five days in an international friendly to be staged in Tshwane.

South Africa are set for action on Tuesday when they will play Mozambique in an international friendly game to be played at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

This is expected to be a tougher outing for Bafana Bafana as opposed to the initial assignment against Tanzania that ended goalless.

GOAL predicts how coach Hugo Broos could pick his starting line-up for this match in his bid to register a win.