Predicted Bafana Bafana XI to face Benin in Fifa World Cup qualifier - Hugo Broos to drop Mofokeng for Appollis?

After beating Lesotho, Bafana aim to wrap up World Cup qualifiers with six points in Abidjan, where they won Afcon bronze, to cap a great break.

A year after securing Afcon bronze at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny, Bafana Bafana return to the iconic venue with a new mission of securing three points against Benin to strengthen their lead in Group C.

Hugo Broos’ side sits on 10 points after a solid 2-0 victory over Lesotho, while Benin, their next opponent, were held to a draw by Zimbabwe.

With momentum on their side, Bafana will look to build on their recent performances and take another step toward World Cup qualification.

Key players are expected to play a crucial role, and Broos may tweak his lineup to ensure maximum impact.

Here, GOAL predicts Bafana’s strongest XI and looks at how the coach is likely to set up his team for this vital encounter.