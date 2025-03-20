Bafana Bafana vs Lesotho - Hugo Broos has to make decision on Percy Tau, SA cannot afford to drop the ball as Nigeria look to bounce back

Bafana are facing tough 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho & Benin, here, GOAL looks at some aspects of Friday's match against Lesotho.

Bafana Bafana are eyeing an end to a 20-year drought of missing out on qualification for the world’s biggest football tournament. Their last appearance in the competition came in 2010 when they were the tournament’s hosts. Now, they’re determined to break that jinx and secure a place in the 2026 edition.

Lesotho, on the other hand, faces a monumental task. The nation has never qualified for the tournament and will need to overcome a steep challenge if they are to reach the 2026 World Cup.

Currently sitting in second place, South Africa finds itself locked on seven points alongside Rwanda and Benin, with all three teams just behind the leaders. This international break presents a golden opportunity for Bafana to rise to the top of the group if they manage to claim all six points on offer.

The pressure is on head coach Hugo Broos as he faces a key decision: should he reintegrate Percy Tau into the squad, or stick with the tried and tested players who have been part of the team’s journey so far? Regardless, South Africa must maintain their position and fend off the challenge from Rwanda and Benin if they hope to secure qualification.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the upcoming clash between South Africa and Lesotho.