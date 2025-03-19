Bafana coach Hugo Broos must start Relebohile Mofokeng in the World Cup Qualifier against Lesotho to get goals and build the youngster's experience ahead of Nigeria and Afcon challenges later this year

Bafana Bafana are set to face Lesotho, in the absence of Themba Zwane and Patrick Maswanganyi, is Mofokeng the secret weapon Broos needs?

As the South African national team prepares to face Lesotho in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers, one player who deserves a starting berth is the Orlando Pirates rising star Relebohile Mofokeng who has proven to be a thorn in any defender's side.

The highly-rated youngster is fresh from guiding Pirates to an impressive 2-1 victory over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon and his confidence is riding high.

In the top-of-the-table clash between the Buccaneers and Masandawana, Mofokeng netted a quick brace within the opening five minutes of the first-half and stamped his authority as one of the players with a big match temperament.

Since gaining promotion to the senior team from the club's DStv Diski Challenge side in May 2023, the 20-year-old has established himself as a fan-favourite in the PSL with his audacious skills to eliminate opponents and score goals. The Vaal-born attacker has produced mouth-watering performances in high-profile matches which includes scoring against African powerhouses Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League group stages in Egypt a few months ago.

In the current campaign, Mofokeng has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in his 36 appearances across all competitions with the Soweto giants. The School of Excellence product also played a pivotal role for Pirates to win this season's MTN8 title in October 2024 after scoring in the 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the final.

Following his rise to prominence, Mofokeng has attracted interest from European clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Rangers FC and more recently rumours linking him to Catalan powerhouses Barcelona.

All of this proves that the left-winger has done enough to earn a place in Bafana's starting line-up.

Here, GOAL looks at why Mofokeng should start for Bafana against Lesotho: