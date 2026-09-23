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Bafana Bafana’s golden defensive generation earns major praise - 'We’ve been blessed beyond measure'
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A defensive masterclass in the making
As Pitso Mosimane prepares to begin his latest stint at the Bafana Bafana helm, he inherits a defensive unit that has caught the eye of one of South Africa’s respected modern-day stalwarts.
Former Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes the national team is entering a golden era when it comes to its options at the heart of the backline, with serious competition for places ahead of a demanding 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
With quality options battling for spots at centre-back, Mosimane has plenty of defensive firepower to work with as Bafana gear up for the road to AFCON 2027.
The veteran defender believes the depth available to the coaching staff is unprecedented in recent years.
Hlatshwayo told Sportsboom.co.za: "We are blessed. I think in the position of a centre back, we have been blessed in South Africa.
"Not only are they good, but there is a future with them because they’re very strong and young. You look at our World Cup team; there’s the centre-back pairing between Ime Ikon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Then you look at [Olwethu] Makhanya, [Lebone] Seema, and [Samukele] Kabini. As much as Kabini can play left back, he can also play centre back."
Overseas exposure driving Bafana progress
He also highlighted the value of players gaining experience beyond South Africa, arguing that competing abroad can add another layer to their game.
Hlatshwayo pointed to the growth of players who have tested themselves in Europe and the MLS, noting how that exposure can give Bafana an added edge when facing opponents with similar experience.
"They are playing in Europe and America; I think it’s very good for them to get the exposure and experience. I look at our own Makhanya; I think he has grown from Stellenbosch, going overseas, playing in the MLS and in Europe now; I think he has grown.
"I remember when we played Mexico, with Olwethu, because Mexico had a lot of players who are from MLS; he was able to say what kind of players they are, how they play, what their personality is."
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Building a legacy under Mosimane
The appointment of Mosimane has brought a renewed sense of optimism around Bafana, with the new era also placing greater focus on the depth and quality available to the national team.
Hlatshwayo is adamant that the future of the national side is in safe hands, regardless of which players get the nod on matchday. With competition for places heating up, the former defender believes Bafana have enough quality across the backline to handle the demands ahead.
"I think we’ve been blessed beyond measure with the players playing in that position. The future looks great. Now with the new Mosimane era, no matter who plays or what combinations we opt for, I think our centre-back pairing, more than anything, it’s for them to support each other.
"My comment is as someone who played there, who’s been there; I think we are very blessed to have such youngsters. I think our future looks bright in our centre-back positions for the future of our team."
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Local stars and the leadership tradition
While the overseas contingent is garnering headlines, Hlatshwayo also pointed out that there is plenty of talent developing closer to home. Drawing parallels with some of the legends who have shaped South African football, the former defender emphasised the need for the current crop to keep raising the bar and take the next step in their development.
He concluded: "So, having more of those, I think it works to our advantage as a country. We had Aaron Mokoena, Lucas Radebe, Neil Tovey, and at their age already they were exposed overseas.
"I think that’s a good thing in terms of that centre-back position, because that’s where normally you will get a lot of leaders. Even here at home, we do have [Khuliso] Mudau and [Aubrey] Modiba playing for Mamelodi Sundowns. You look at the experiences that they’ve gained so far.
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