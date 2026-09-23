Bafana Bafana’s golden defensive generation earns major praise - 'We’ve been blessed beyond measure'

As Pitso Mosimane prepares to begin his latest stint at the Bafana Bafana helm, he inherits a defensive unit that has caught the eye of one of South Africa’s respected modern-day stalwarts.

Former Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes the national team is entering a golden era when it comes to its options at the heart of the backline, with serious competition for places ahead of a demanding 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

With quality options battling for spots at centre-back, Mosimane has plenty of defensive firepower to work with as Bafana gear up for the road to AFCON 2027.

The veteran defender believes the depth available to the coaching staff is unprecedented in recent years.

Hlatshwayo told Sportsboom.co.za: "We are blessed. I think in the position of a centre back, we have been blessed in South Africa.

"Not only are they good, but there is a future with them because they’re very strong and young. You look at our World Cup team; there’s the centre-back pairing between Ime Ikon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Then you look at [Olwethu] Makhanya, [Lebone] Seema, and [Samukele] Kabini. As much as Kabini can play left back, he can also play centre back."



