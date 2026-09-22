Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane justifies Thabang Matuludi selection despite limited game time - 'He has played a few friendly games'

The decision to include Thabang Matuludi in the latest South African national team roster raised eyebrows across the football landscape.

Having recently completed a high-profile move to Mamelodi Sundowns, the defender only made his competitive debut for the Brazilians during their FIFA Intercontinental Cup clash against Saudi giants Al-Ahli.

Pitso Mosimane remained defiant when asked about the logic behind picking a player who had effectively been watching from the sidelines since the start of the domestic campaign.

The coach emphasised that his technical team does not make decisions in a vacuum and that extensive background work goes into every single name included in the squad, regardless of their current standing or activity level at their respective clubs.



