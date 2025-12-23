Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos addresses Thembinkosi Lorch 'supporters' AGAIN - 'Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns kicked him out'

Broos' criticism of the former Orlando Pirates star is always unfiltered; the Belgian has been expressing his dissatisfaction with the forward in a way many consider arrogant and demeaning at times.

“Okay, we will talk about someone, so in the last three months, there is only one name that always came back, Lorch, Lorch, Lorch. Did everyone see the performance of Lorch over the last two years? Nobody," Broos said in his earlier address on Lorch.

“He played in [Orlando] Pirates. He was out of the team; they kicked him out. He was happy that Rhulani [Mokwena] was in [Mamelodi] Sundowns. He came to Sundowns, he played a few games, and he finished. They kicked him out, also.

“He went to Morocco, first year… Now, suddenly, in the last three months, he played well. Don’t you think that we don’t know that?" he added.

“But I don’t look at the player like, ‘Oh yeah, I like Lorch.’ No, and look at his quality offensively and defensively. Can he help the team? When I evaluate that player, I have to say, ‘No, he can’t help us. Finished, done.’ And then some people can be angry, and some people can call me stubborn, whatever. They do what they want.

"I just decided, and that’s all. And the boys I decide on, the boys I call up, those are the boys I believe in, and they know it. I will never take somebody who I think will not help us. So you can write what you want and say what you want; that’s your business, and that’s your job also. So I understand that a little bit," he continued.

“It’s nice, okay, but it doesn’t affect me at all, and I think the media has to know it after four years. So just go and just propose and think that I made the bad choices and so on. It’s your job. Okay," he concluded.