Thembinkosi Lorch 'Finished and done!' Hugo Broos asserts in-form Wydad Casablanca star was 'kicked out' by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as Bafana Bafana coach explains decision to snub ex-PSL Player of the Season ahead of 2025 AFCON

“I also read the propositions of the media to take players with the group, and I was laughing. I was really laughing, because this shows again that some people in the media are not judging a player on his qualities, but just because he’s a friend of theirs, or maybe they have advantage to write that in the paper," Broos told the media.,

“Okay, we will talk about someone, so the last three months there is only one name that always came back, Lorch, Lorch, Lorch. Did everyone see the performance of Lorch over the last two years? Nobody.

“He played in [Orlando] Pirates. He was out of the team; they kicked him out. He was happy that Rhulani [Mokwena] was in [Mamelodi] Sundowns. He came to Sundowns he played a few games, and finished. They kicked him out, also.

“He went to Morocco, first year… Now, suddenly, in the last three months, he played well. Don’t you think that we don’t know that?" Broos added.

“But I don’t look at the player like ‘oh yeah, I like Lorch’. No, and look what is his quality, offensively, defensively, can he help the team? When I evaluate that player, I have to say, ‘no, he can’t help us. Finished, done’.

“And then some people can be angry, and some people can call me stubborn, whatever. They do what they want. I just decided, and that’s all. And the boys I decide on the boys I call up, those are the boys I believe in, and they know it. I will never take somebody who I think will not help us.

“So you can write what you want and say what you want, that’s your business, that’s your job also. So I understand that a little bit.

“It’s nice, okay, but it doesn’t affect me at all and I think the media has to know it after four years. So just go and just propose and think that I made the bad choices and so on. It’s your job. Okay," he concluded.