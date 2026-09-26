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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams insists 'we can't take steps back now' as Pitso Mosimane era begins
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Building on Broos’ legacy
The South African national team is entering a pivotal period of transition as Pitso Mosimane prepares to take the dugout for his first match in his second stint as Bafana Bafana head coach.
The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns tactician takes over a squad that has enjoyed a significant resurgence under his predecessor, Hugo Broos.
Captain Ronwen Williams, who has been instrumental in the team's defensive solidity and leadership, is adamant that this momentum must not be lost during the change in management.
“Obviously it’s a continuation of what we built over the last few years."
"We can’t take steps back now."
"We have got high expectations as players,” Williams said, per FARPost.
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High expectations
Williams was clear about the collective mindset within the dressing room.
The goalkeeper, who has become the face of this modern Bafana Bafana era, explained that the transition has been handled with a focus on progression rather than starting from scratch.
He noted that the arrival of a coach with Mosimane’s pedigree has only intensified the drive to succeed.
“Definitely the coach as well has high expectations."
"The relationship is good; it’s positive, and we are all looking forward to the same [regarding] what we can achieve."
"So, everything has been good, has been smooth. Everyone is aligned to the job at hand, and as I mentioned, we don’t want to go back."
"We have come a long way; we have climbed the ladder.”
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Second nature
The captain’s comments reflect a new-found confidence in South African football, moving away from the years of inconsistency that plagued the national side for over a decade.
Williams believes that the standard has been raised to a point where qualifying for major tournaments should no longer be viewed as an achievement, but rather as a minimum requirement for the country.
“But it’s now time to take it even further. There are more steps that need to be climbed, and that’s exactly what the coach has emphasised this week: can we be a bit better? Can we achieve more?"
"That’s the word, the energy and the spirit in camp right now. We want to do more, and at this moment it’s qualifying for AFCON."
"It shouldn’t be a question mark anymore; it should be second nature that Bafana Bafana qualify,” he added.
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A new chapter begins
The immediate focus for Mosimane and his charges is the clash in Soweto, where a victory would set a positive tone for the remainder of the qualification campaign. Mosimane’s return is viewed by many as the final piece of the puzzle to turn South Africa into genuine title contenders.
The match against Guinea represents more than just three points; it is a litmus test for how quickly the players can adapt to Mosimane’s specific tactical demands while retaining the fighting spirit that defined the Broos era.
The message from the camp is clear: the journey toward the pinnacle of African football continues, and there is no looking back.
“We have done it over the last few years; we have turned the corner."
"So, now there shouldn’t be any doubts."
"We have to set our targets very high, and that’s exactly what we have done as a team,” Williams concluded.
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