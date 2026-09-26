Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams insists 'we can't take steps back now' as Pitso Mosimane era begins

The South African national team is entering a pivotal period of transition as Pitso Mosimane prepares to take the dugout for his first match in his second stint as Bafana Bafana head coach.

The former Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns tactician takes over a squad that has enjoyed a significant resurgence under his predecessor, Hugo Broos.

Captain Ronwen Williams, who has been instrumental in the team's defensive solidity and leadership, is adamant that this momentum must not be lost during the change in management.

“Obviously it’s a continuation of what we built over the last few years."

"We can’t take steps back now."

"We have got high expectations as players,” Williams said, per FARPost.



