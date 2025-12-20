Bafana Bafana AFCON opponent suffer another blow as midfielder plying trade in English side withdraws due to 'urgent family matter'

The 28-year-old Rinomhota was included in the final squad for the biennial competition, but, unfortunately, he has pulled out in the last minute, specifically two days before Zimbabwe play Egypt in their opening Group B fixture.

“I wish to inform the public that I have had to withdraw from the Zimbabwe Men’s National Team camp, effective immediately, due to an urgent family matter that requires my full personal attention,” Rinomhota said in a statement.

“I am deeply gutted to miss out on a tournament of this magnitude.

Representing Zimbabwe at the highest level has always been a source of pride. While I was fully committed to this opportunity, the timing of this family matter means I am not in the right psychological space to give the team my very best," he added.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. As a player, I remain fully committed to the national team and look forward to returning to duty once the family matter has been resolved.

“I would like to wish my teammates and the entire technical group the very best at the tournament.

"I will be supporting them wholeheartedly and praying that Zimbabwe goes all the way. And I respectfully request privacy for myself and my family during this period," he concluded.