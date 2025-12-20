Bafana Bafana AFCON opponent suffer another blow as midfielder plying trade in English side withdraws due to 'urgent family matter'
The massive task awaiting Bafana Bafana
After playing Angola on Monday, South Africa will face the seven-time champions Egypt on Friday, December 26, hoping to get maximum points in both matches to stand a chance of topping the group.
The last assignment in the pool will be on December 29 against Zimbabwe, a game that is anticipated by both sets of fans owing to the recent rivalry, especially in the concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
However, the Warriors will have to do without three influential players: Khama Billiat of Scottland FC, Wolverhampton star Marshall Munetsi, and, most recently, Reading FC midfielder Andy Rinomhota.
Why is Andy Rinomhota out?
The 28-year-old Rinomhota was included in the final squad for the biennial competition, but, unfortunately, he has pulled out in the last minute, specifically two days before Zimbabwe play Egypt in their opening Group B fixture.
“I wish to inform the public that I have had to withdraw from the Zimbabwe Men’s National Team camp, effective immediately, due to an urgent family matter that requires my full personal attention,” Rinomhota said in a statement.
“I am deeply gutted to miss out on a tournament of this magnitude.
Representing Zimbabwe at the highest level has always been a source of pride. While I was fully committed to this opportunity, the timing of this family matter means I am not in the right psychological space to give the team my very best," he added.
“This decision has not been taken lightly. As a player, I remain fully committed to the national team and look forward to returning to duty once the family matter has been resolved.
“I would like to wish my teammates and the entire technical group the very best at the tournament.
"I will be supporting them wholeheartedly and praying that Zimbabwe goes all the way. And I respectfully request privacy for myself and my family during this period," he concluded.
ZIFA ready to welcome Rinomhota back
The Federation acknowledged the exit of the midfielder, but have left the door open for his return.
"The Zimbabwe Football Association advises that Zimbabwe Men’s National Team player, Andy Rinomhota, requested to be released from the current Warriors camp to attend to a personal family matter," they said in a statement.
“Following discussions with the player, the technical team and the Association agreed to the request in the best interests of all parties. ZIFA respects and supports the player’s decision and appreciates the professional manner in which the matter was handled.
“Andy Rinomhota remains part of the national team setup, and the Association looks forward to his return once the matter has been resolved. The Zimbabwe Football Association kindly requests that the privacy of the player and his family be respected during this period," ZIFA concluded.
- Backpage
Why are Billiat and Munetsi missing?
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Khama Billiat asked to be excluded from the AFCON squad, citing personal reasons amid relationship concerns between the players and coach Marian Marinica.
However, Munetsi was controversially left out; while ZIFA claimed his Premier League team, Wolves, asked the midfielder to be excused as he was still recovering from an injury, the Warriors' assistant captain refuted the claims.
"This one hurts, as representing the Warriors has always been a dream, and wearing our colours is the greatest honour of my career. AFCON would have even been more significant," he reacted to the omission.
"I had an injury recently, but my club, Wolves, communicated with the association that I was recovering well and even offered medical support to ensure that I could participate in the AFCON.
"Unfortunately, I received no follow-up communication, and decisions were made without clarity—speculation which wasn't the case," Munetsi continued.
"While I'm hurt, my unwavering support for the national team remains strong . I respect the coach’s decisions and stand behind the boys wholeheartedly. I will always be ready to defend the nation I love.
"Go Warriors, go!" he concluded.