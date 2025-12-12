Wolverhampton star Marshall Munetsi hurt after being denied chance to face Bafana Bafana, Mohamed Salah's Egypt & Co. at AFCON
- Backpage
Munetsi, among the players out of AFCON
Zimbabwe recently named their final team for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
Among the players who did not make the squad are Khama Billiat and midfielder Marshall Munetsi, despite their experience. They both played a crucial role in helping Zimbabwe qualify for the biennial competition.
There were claims that a section of players was not happy with coach Marian Marinica, and speculations have it that this may have contributed to their omission.
ZIFA stated Billiat requested not to be included in the team owing to 'personal reasons' while Wolverhampton Wanderers had told the Federation that Munetsi was nursing an injury.
- Backpage
Munetsi plays down injury reports
However, the Warriors vice-captain, Marshall Munetsi, has played down the reason given about ZIFA, insisting he is almost ready for action.
"This one hurts, as representing the Warriors has always been a dream, and wearing our colours is the greatest honour of my career. AFCON would have even been more significant," he posted.
"I had an injury recently, but my club, Wolves, communicated with the association that I was recovering well and even offered medical support to ensure that I could participate in the AFCON.
"Unfortunately, I received no follow-up communication, and decisions were made without clarity—speculation which wasn't the case," Munetsi continued.
"While I'm hurt, my unwavering support for the national team remains strong . I respect the coach’s decisions and stand behind the boys wholeheartedly. I will always be ready to defend the nation I love.
Go Warriors, go!" he concluded.
Bafana Bafana, among the teams Zimbabwe will face
Zimbabwe and South Africa will renew their rivalry in Morocco since they are placed in Group B.
Egypt and Angola are the other two teams in the pool where two top teams are guaranteed a place in the knockout phase.
Zimbabwe's AFCON squad
Have a look at the players selected to play for the Warriors.
Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi FC), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC).
Defenders: Godknows Murwira (Scottland FC), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos FC), Sea Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday FC), Munashe Garanaga (FC Copenhagen), Gerald Takwara (Al Ittihad Misurata SC Libya), Isheanesu Mauchi ( Simba Bhora FC), Brandon Galloway (Plymouth Argyle FC), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Alec Mudimu (Flint Town United), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns).
Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town FC), Jonah Fabisch (FC Erzgebirg Aue), Andrew Rinomhota (Reading FC), Prosper Padera (SJK Seina Joki), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Knowledge Musona (Scottland FC).
Forwards: Bill Antonio (KV Mechelen FC), Ishamael Wadi (CAPS United FC), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell FC), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Prince Dube (Young Africans FC), Washington Navaya (TelOne FC), Macauley Bonne (Maldon & Tiptree FC), Junior Zindoga (TS Galaxy), Tadiwanashe Chakuchichi (Scottland FC).