Wolverhampton star Marshall Munetsi hurt after being denied chance to face Bafana Bafana, Mohamed Salah's Egypt & Co. at AFCON

Zimbabwe recently named their final team for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

Among the players who did not make the squad are Khama Billiat and midfielder Marshall Munetsi, despite their experience. They both played a crucial role in helping Zimbabwe qualify for the biennial competition.

There were claims that a section of players was not happy with coach Marian Marinica, and speculations have it that this may have contributed to their omission.

ZIFA stated Billiat requested not to be included in the team owing to 'personal reasons' while Wolverhampton Wanderers had told the Federation that Munetsi was nursing an injury.