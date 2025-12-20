Bafana Bafana 1996 AFCON hero Mark Williams takes the pressure off misfiring Lyle Foster ahead of continental showpiece, asserts 'they are not creating enough chances for' English Premier League forward

Burnley forward Lyle Foster has been struggling for goals this season in both club and country colours.

He has managed just two goals and an assist in the 13 English Premier League matches he has featured for Burnley this term.

Since October 26, when he scored in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the former Orlando Pirates striker has not found the back of the net.

This difficult form for the player comes as he now leads Bafana Bafana's attack at the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco.