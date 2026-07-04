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Atletico Madrid ready final bid for Morten Hjulmand after €35m offer snubbed by Sporting CP
Atleti step up pursuit of Sporting captain
According to A Bola, Atletico are ready to return to the negotiating table for Hjulmand, preparing a new proposal that is expected to align with Sporting CP's valuation of the midfielder. After an initial approach of €35m (€30m fixed plus €5m in add-ons) was turned down by the Portuguese side, the Spanish giants are now willing to raise the stakes to land Diego Simeone's priority target.
Sporting president Frederico Varandas has remained firm on his stance throughout the negotiations. The club have established €40m as the mandatory fixed base for any deal, while also insisting on a structure that includes performance-related bonuses to maximise the total financial windfall in the coming seasons. With Atleti now prepared to reach that baseline, a breakthrough is considered imminent.
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Finalising the deal before pre-season
All parties involved – Sporting, Atletico and Hjulmand – are pushing for a swift resolution. The objective is to conclude the transfer during the upcoming week, ensuring the 26-year-old’s future is settled before Rui Borges' squad departs for their pre-season training camp in the Algarve on July 11. The sense of urgency is shared in Madrid, where Simeone is keen to integrate the Dane into his tactical setup as soon as possible.
The Danish international has become one of the most significant figures in the current transfer market following his impressive stint in Alvalade. Since his arrival from Lecce, Hjulmand quickly developed into the heartbeat of the team, earning the captain's armband and winning plaudits for his tactical intelligence, ball recovery skills, and leadership. His departure marks the end of a highly successful cycle in Lisbon.
Goodbye to Lisbon
Hjulmand has already said his goodbyes to his teammates and the coaching staff. After three years with Sporting, the 26-year-old captain feels his time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade has come to a natural conclusion. The Danish international had been keen on a move as early as last year, but the club blocked his departure at the time.
When Manchester United first showed interest in 2025, Sporting held firm to keep their leader. However, that resistance came with a significant caveat: a promise was made to Hjulmand that he would be allowed to leave this summer for a "favourable price". With that agreement now active, the former Lecce man is ready to test himself at a higher level.
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Atletico beat Milan
Hjulmand had been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan, especially following Ruben Amorim's appointment as manager. However, Atletico have now emerged as the clear favourites to secure the defensive midfielder's signature.
During his 141 appearances for Lisbon across all competitions, Hjulmand scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists. His highly successful spell in Portugal saw him lift three major trophies, including two Primeira Liga titles and the Portuguese Cup.
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