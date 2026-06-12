AFP
Atletico Madrid in talks to sign PSG star in surprise transfer as price tag set
Atletico step up pursuit of Kang-in
Atletico are looking to strengthen their midfield options this summer and have made Kang-in one of their priority targets, as per ESPN. The PSG midfielder is currently representing South Korea at the 2026 World Cup but is reportedly open to returning to Spanish football.
Simeone is said to be a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old's versatility and technical quality. Atletico believe Kang-in could provide additional creativity in midfield after an inconsistent campaign in that area last season. PSG are willing to consider offers for the South Korean if interested clubs meet their asking price. The French champions have reportedly set Lee's valuation at €35m.
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PSG open to offers as Lee weighs future
Reports suggest PSG would be prepared to sanction Lee's departure if their valuation is met. The club will make a significant profit on the player they signed from Mallorca for just around €20 million three years ago.
Lee still has two years remaining on his contract in Paris. However, his limited starts in major European fixtures last season have reportedly contributed to uncertainty over his long-term future at the club. The midfielder is believed to favour a return to La Liga, where he previously represented Valencia and Mallorca before moving to France.
PSG already planning for life after Lee
PSG have reportedly started exploring potential replacements should Kang-in leave this summer. Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the vacancy. Akliouche has attracted widespread attention following an impressive campaign in Ligue 1. PSG's interest also aligns with their recent focus on recruiting leading French talent for the future.
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Atletico are expected to make an offer soon
Atletico must now decide whether to meet PSG's valuation and accelerate negotiations for Kang-in. Securing the South Korea international would represent a significant addition to Simeone's squad ahead of the new season.
However, any move is likely to take place after the World Cup, as Kang-in is currently focused on his country in North America. After securing a 2-1 victory over Czechia in their Group A opener, Taeguk Warriors will now face Mexico at the Estadio Guadalajara on June 19.