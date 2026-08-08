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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Atletico Madrid, Almada to River Plate made official

Atletico Madrid
Transfers
River Plate
T. Almada

The Argentina international returns home

On the official website of the Colchoneros, Atlético Madrid and River Plate confirmed an agreement for the transfer of Thiago Almada to the Buenos Aires club.


  • That ends the Argentine's spell with the Spanish capital club after joining last summer. In his only season with Atlético, Almada made 40 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.


    The statement concludes: Atlético Madrid wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.


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