Jonathan David has already sparked debate in Madrid. Atletico fans' criticism centres on his physical condition, with the Canadian, who arrived from Juventus on loan with an option to buy, judged to have turned up at his new club in poor shape. "We need the player he was at Lille," Cholo said of the Colchoneros' new attacking addition.
Translated by
Atletico fans criticise David: "Overweight." But Griezmann defends him and Simeone urges him on
The criticism of the fans
His full debut has yet to come, but over the past few days the 2000-born player has taken part in his first training sessions with Simeone's side. On social media, though, fans have criticised him, as several comments and posts about his physical condition have appeared, apparently not at its best.
Griezmann defends him
Coming to David's defence after fans criticised his apparent extra kilos was a player who wrote key chapters in Atletico's recent history and remains a favourite with a large part of the fanbase. It was Antoine Griezmann, who fired back in the comments under an Instagram video posted to attack the Canadian. The Frenchman, now at Orlando in MLS, replied: "Maybe you’re the one who’s overweight, little monster".
Juve are watching
The former Juventus player's spell in Madrid has not got off to the best start: Juventus are watching closely, because in June they will have to discuss a possible transfer with Atletico again, based on the Canadian's performances in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.
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