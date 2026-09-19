Atalanta squad: Kossounou stays at home, the full list

Here are the players Maurizio Sarri has called up for tomorrow's 18:00 Serie A trip to Juventus in the fifth round.
Kossounou, Hien and Sulemana miss out.
Here are the players Maurizio Sarri has called up for tomorrow's 18:00 Serie A trip to Juventus in the fifth round.
Kossounou, Hien and Sulemana miss out.
Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Pompei, Sportiello
Defenders: Bellanova, Bernasconi, Kolasinac, Kristensen, Mirra, Obric, Scalvini, Zappacosta
Midfielders: Ederson, Elmas, Gaetano, Kessie, Pasalic, Samardzic, Zalewski
Forwards: De Ketelaere, Krstovic, Raspadori, Rowe, Scamacca
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