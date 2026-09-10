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Giorgio Scalvini AtalantaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Atalanta, Scalvini heading towards a contract renewal: the details

Atalanta
Transfers
G. Scalvini

The defender is ready to extend his agreement with Inter.

Atalanta have had some good news, with an important sign of continuity arriving for one of the Nerazzurri club's most valuable technical assets. Giorgio Scalvini is ready to renew his contract with La Dea. This was reported by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel: the club and the 2003-born defender have reached a full agreement for the extension of the deal.


That matters for Atalanta, who in recent months have had to fend off several expressions of interest in the Italian centre-back. The Bergamo club have resisted offers from both Italy and abroad, choosing to keep faith with the player and seeing him as a key part of the team's present and future.


The renewal agreement therefore marks another step in the club's determination to tie Scalvini down and keep hold of a player who came through their youth system.


  • The numbers

    Still only young, Scalvini has already made 141 appearances for Atalanta, scoring 8 goals. He was part of the side that won the Europa League in 2024, the first major international trophy in Atalanta's history. He also won the Supercoppa Primavera while coming through the youth ranks.

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