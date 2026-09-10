Atalanta have had some good news, with an important sign of continuity arriving for one of the Nerazzurri club's most valuable technical assets. Giorgio Scalvini is ready to renew his contract with La Dea. This was reported by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel: the club and the 2003-born defender have reached a full agreement for the extension of the deal.





That matters for Atalanta, who in recent months have had to fend off several expressions of interest in the Italian centre-back. The Bergamo club have resisted offers from both Italy and abroad, choosing to keep faith with the player and seeing him as a key part of the team's present and future.





The renewal agreement therefore marks another step in the club's determination to tie Scalvini down and keep hold of a player who came through their youth system.



