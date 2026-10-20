Unrest continues in Serie A. Bologna sacked Tedesco and replaced him with Palladino, while Cuesta and Parma parted ways during the league break. Now Maurizio Sarri is under pressure after a very disappointing start in charge of Atalanta. Their latest defeat at San Siro leaves the Bergamo side 11th in the table on nine points, with four defeats in their last five Serie A matches.
Atalanta, Sarri already at risk: Pioli and Tudor under consideration, obstacle for Motta
The new philosophy and the time needed
The Bergamo club want to change their tactical philosophy and long-term strategy. They also want to give the former Lazio manager sufficient time to build his own footballing project. After nine years under Gasperini and a year in which Juric was sacked before Palladino took charge but was not retained, new sporting director Giuntoli has staked everything on the shake-up that comes with Sarri's arrival. Sarri is a recognised exponent of the 4-3-3.
The difficulties in the dressing room
But the squad was unused to this tactical system, and some players struggled with the Tuscan manager's training sessions. After two partly fortunate wins against Sassuolo and Bologna, they lost to Roma (at the Olimpico), Cagliari (at home) and Juventus (in Turin), then suffered defeat in Milan.
Pioli and Tudor options, Motta an obstacle
Early protests from fans and local critics have suggested that Sarri's position is no longer as secure as it was at the start of the project. Giuntoli and Percassi must now decide whether to give the manager time to impose his philosophy or bring in someone else to restore the old system of play. Stefano Pioli and Igor Tudor are emerging as possible alternatives in Bergamo. For Thiago Motta, who has repeatedly been linked with Atalanta and is a disciple of Gasperini, the obstacle is the former Juventus executive. He pushed hard to bring Motta to Turin, only to sack him later, and their relationship has since deteriorated.
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