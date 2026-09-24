Scalvini remains central to Maurizio Sarri's project, but if the club are not where they hoped to be in the league by January, they could consider a sale to raise funds.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Manchester United and also Manchester City are tracking him. If he leaves, La Dea will set the bar high on his registration rights because, with his contract running until 30 June 2028, next summer will be the last chance to demand a significant fee for his sale.