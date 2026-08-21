As confirmed in the official Atalanta medical bulletin, "Player Giorgio Scalvini underwent instrumental tests following the injury sustained in yesterday's match against Hapoel Tel-Aviv, which revealed a sprained left ankle."





The statement continues: "The player has begun his rehabilitation programme and his condition will be assessed day by day." Scalvini went off in the 26th minute of Thursday night's game in Bergamo against Hapoel Tel Aviv, the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers, and Kristensen, who had just arrived from Udinese, replaced him.



