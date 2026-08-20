Aston Villa suffer Taylor Harwood-Bellis blow as Southampton reject £18m bid

Aston Villa have seen a bid worth approximately £18 million plus additional add-ons rejected by Southampton for centre-back Harwood-Bellis. The Midlands club, who are preparing for a demanding domestic and European campaign, identified the 24-year-old as a primary target to shore up their defensive options following significant departures from Villa Park.

Southampton, who secured a fourth-place finish in the Championship last season before a controversial play-off exit following the 'Spygate' scandal, are understood to be seeking a fee in the region of £25 million for the defender. Having invested heavily in the player themselves, the South Coast club are under no immediate pressure to sell and believe his value reflects his status as a full England international.