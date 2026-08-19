AS Monaco Paul Pogba contract termination: Midfielder leaves French club after mutual exit

AS Monaco and Pogba have jointly announced the end of their venture, terminating a contract that was originally scheduled to run until June 2027. Both parties concluded that the objectives initially set when he joined during the 2025 pre-season were only partially achieved.

The decision comes ahead of the club's opening match of the new campaign, bringing a premature end to the midfielder's time in the Principality. Monaco expressed heartfelt gratitude to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for his professionalism throughout his stay.