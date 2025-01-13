As Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates circle Oswin Appollis, he needs to figure out what his best transfer move is to take his career to the next level

Despite being reportedly keen on a move the Rise And Shine winger could be better off seeing out the season with his current club.

In the last two transfer windows, Polokwane City's 23-year-old winger has attracted the attention of various big clubs and found himself the subject of much rumour and conjecture in the media as to his next destination.

Algerian side MC Algiers and Tunisia's Esperance Sportive de Tunis joined PSL sides Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in having bids rejected in the winter window as Rise And Shine showed themselves to be stubborn and fierce negotiators.

More recently with the January window now open, both the Soweto giants are said to be preparing cash-plus player offers for the speedster but is it really in his best interests to make the move mid-season to a Chiefs side that is struggling for form and consistency, or a Pirates team that is already well stocked in the attacking department and might see his game time reduced?

GOAL discusses whether the Bafana Bafana international should stay at Polokwane or move to a bigger club.