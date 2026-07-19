Arthur Sales' absence at Mamelodi Sundowns explained amid speculations around his future - 'That's why you don't see him at the moment'
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Injury concerns sideline Brazilian star
Mamelodi Sundowns supporters have been seeking clarity regarding the absence of Arthur Sales, who has been noticeably missing from the club’s recent activities.
The 24-year-old forward has not been training with the rest of the squad, leading some to believe a transfer away from the Tshwane giants might be on the cards.
However, according to Soccer Laduma, a source close to the club has moved to dismiss these concerns, attributing his lack of involvement to a medical issue rather than any impending exit from the Pretoria-based side.
The Brazilian attacker is currently recovering from a persistent shoulder injury that hampered the final stages of his previous campaign.
While Sales showed immense character by playing through the pain during the final games of last season, it appears the knock required significant downtime to heal properly.
As his teammates prepare for the rigours of the upcoming season, Sales has remained in his native Brazil to focus on his rehabilitation process while under the supervision of medical staff back home.
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Chloorkop sources clear the air
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a source provided a direct update on the player's status, stating: "No, he's injured and has not recovered.
"That's why you don't see him at the moment."
Despite the clarity from internal sources, the club’s official communication channels have been relatively quiet on the matter.
The publication also reported that attempts to obtain an official update on the extent of the shoulder injury and an expected return date proved unsuccessful, with Sundowns opting not to comment on the matter.
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Sales' impressive debut season statistics
The importance of Sales to the Sundowns squad cannot be understated when looking at the numbers from his debut season in the Premier Soccer League and continental competitions.
The 24-year-old was a workhorse for the Brazilians, making 42 appearances across all competitions. During that span, he managed to find the net six times and provided eight assists for his teammates.
Those performances serve as a reminder of his importance to the squad, with Sundowns hopeful of welcoming him back soon as they chase silverware on the domestic front while defending their CAF Champions League title.
His ability to lead the line and create opportunities for others made him a fan favourite during his first year.
Now, the priority for both the player and the club is to ensure that he does not rush back prematurely, which could risk further long-term damage to his shoulder and sideline him for even longer.
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Sundowns begin European pre-season tour
While Sales continues his recovery in South America, the rest of the Masandawana squad has been busy stepping up their preparations for the upcoming season.
The team departed South Africa on Thursday evening, heading to Austria for a pre-season tour.
This European camp is designed to test the players against top-tier opposition and build the necessary fitness levels for another grueling schedule.
Sales is a notable absentee from the travelling party as he has yet to fly back to South Africa from Brazil.
At this stage, there is still no definitive date for when Sales will rejoin his teammates on the training pitch.
The club's medical team will likely evaluate his progress remotely before making a decision on when he should travel back to Chloorkop.
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