Mamelodi Sundowns supporters have been seeking clarity regarding the absence of Arthur Sales, who has been noticeably missing from the club’s recent activities.

The 24-year-old forward has not been training with the rest of the squad, leading some to believe a transfer away from the Tshwane giants might be on the cards.

However, according to Soccer Laduma, a source close to the club has moved to dismiss these concerns, attributing his lack of involvement to a medical issue rather than any impending exit from the Pretoria-based side.

The Brazilian attacker is currently recovering from a persistent shoulder injury that hampered the final stages of his previous campaign.

While Sales showed immense character by playing through the pain during the final games of last season, it appears the knock required significant downtime to heal properly.

As his teammates prepare for the rigours of the upcoming season, Sales has remained in his native Brazil to focus on his rehabilitation process while under the supervision of medical staff back home.







