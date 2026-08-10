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Arsenal in talks with West Ham over Reiss Nelson transfer as Mikel Arteta steps up squad clear-out
Hammers eye swoop for out-of-favor winger
Arsenal and West Ham are in active discussions over a potential deal for Nelson as the summer transfer window enters its final stages, As per Standard Sport.
The winger has struggled to secure a permanent spot in Mikel Arteta’s plans and spent the previous two campaigns away from the Emirates Stadium, featuring for Brentford and Fulham respectively. With the Gunners looking to evolve their attacking options, Nelson has once again found himself on the periphery, leading to renewed interest from across London as West Ham prepare for a promotion push in the Championship.
The Hammers have officially approached Arsenal to discuss the conditions of a deal, though it remains to be seen if Nelson is willing to drop down to the second tier of English football. Arsenal are encouraged by the interest and are keen to find a solution for a player who has now entered the final year of his current contract.
While the Gunners would ideally prefer a permanent sale to boost their transfer budget, they have not ruled out another temporary exit, provided the financial terms align with their valuation of the Hale End academy graduate.
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Loan vs permanent dilemma for the Gunners
Negotiations are currently focused on the structure of the deal, with West Ham exploring the possibility of a loan move to bolster their ranks. However, reports suggest that a simple loan move wouldn’t exactly be ideal for the Gunners given Nelson's contract situation.
To mitigate the risk of losing him for free next summer, Arsenal retain the option to trigger a 12-month extension on his deal, a tactic they have used previously to protect the market value of their fringe players before sanctioning a departure.
Nelson's recent pre-season involvement has provided further clues regarding his future, having featured against Girona and Real Betis but remaining an unused substitute during the clash with Borussia Dortmund. This lack of game time in high-profile friendlies often signals that a player is close to the exit door.
Arteta ready to sanction major departures
Nelson is not the only high-profile figure who could be leaving North London before the window shuts, as Arsenal are also open to offers for Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira. The Brazilian striker, who has struggled with consistency and fitness since his move from Manchester City, has been linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli.
Arsenal are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £20 million for Jesus, though it is understood that no formal bid has been submitted by the Italian club at this stage of the window.
Vieira has also found minutes hard to come by in a crowded midfield, and the club is willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese playmaker.
- AFP
Goalkeeping reshuffle and squad depth
In addition to the senior stars, Arsenal are looking to facilitate a loan move for young goalkeeper Tommy Setford. The 20-year-old recently saw his path to the first team further blocked by the arrival of Illan Meslier, who has joined the club to provide competition for the number one spot.
Setford is highly rated by the coaching staff at London Colney, but the club believes that a season of regular senior football elsewhere is essential for his development rather than remaining as a third or fourth-choice option.
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