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Revealed: Arsenal prepared to make Vinicius Junior their highest-paid player EVER if he completes transfer from Real Madrid
Gunners plot record-breaking salary package
Arsenal’s pursuit of Vinicius is set to escalate, with the club willing to offer the Brazilian the biggest contract in their history. To convince the forward to make the switch to North London, the Gunners are ready to drastically improve upon his current £400,000-a-week terms at the Bernabeu, according to The Telegraph.
The hierarchy in north London is eager to build on their recent success, having finally ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title. Rewarding key figures like Bukayo Saka with contracts worth around £365,000 per week has set a new benchmark, but the pursuit of Vinicius would take their spending to an entirely new level.
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Real Madrid set massive transfer valuation
While Arsenal are ready to offer a historic personal package for Vinicius, the transfer fee remains an obstacle. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has established a firm financial threshold for any potential sale of the Brazilian forward this summer. Los Blancos are understood to be demanding a total package worth €160 million, including fixed fees and performance-related variables, to even consider parting ways with their star winger.
Perez rarely allows indispensable players to leave during their peak years, but the situation is complicated by the fact that Vinicius is entering the final 12 months of his current deal. There has been a reported deadlock in contract extension talks in the Spanish capital, with suggestions that the player is seeking a salary parity with Kylian Mbappe.
The Mourinho and Diomande factors
Adding a layer of intrigue to the saga is the presence of Jose Mourinho, who has returned to Real Madrid for a second spell as head coach. Mourinho is reportedly adamant that he does not want to lose any of the biggest names from his squad as he chases the club’s 16th European Cup.
The Portuguese coach remains adamant about holding onto Vinicius to keep his attacking core intact despite their past friction. However, Real Madrid’s actions behind the scenes tell a different story. By reportedly closing in on a deal worth well over €100 million for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, the Spanish giants are effectively hedging their bets and securing a direct fallback option if the Brazilian forward moves on.
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Arteta eyes game-changing wide addition
For Mikel Arteta, securing the two-time Champions League winner would be the ultimate statement of intent. The Arsenal boss has spent years clearing the decks of high earners such as Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to create a sustainable and motivated squad. Now, he believes the foundation is in place to integrate a global superstar who can elevate the team's ceiling even further.
Arsenal are currently preparing for a busy pre-season schedule featuring matches against Girona, Real Betis, and Borussia Dortmund. As the they look ahead to the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 16, adding a world-class talent like Vinicius would supercharge their title defense and solidify their European ambitions for the 2026-27 campaign.
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