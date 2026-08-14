Shocking Victor Osimhen transfer twist as Arsenal open talks with Galatasaray over sensational deal

In a development that has stunned the transfer market, Arsenal have held talks with Galatasaray over a deal to sign Osimhen, as per The Telegraph. The 27-year-old forward, who has long been linked with a move to England, joined the Istanbul outfit on a permanent basis last summer for €75 million (£64.8m) following a highly publicised saga involving Napoli.

The Gunners have turned their attention to Osimhen after hitting a brick wall in their pursuit of other targets. While Arteta's side had initially made Julian Alvarez their primary objective for the summer window, Atletico Madrid have remained resolute in their refusal to sell.



