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Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Arsenal suffer a major setback as Brighton dismantle the Premier League champions in a dominant display

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Premier League

Arsenal’s flawless start to the new Premier League campaign has come to an abrupt and surprising end. The defending champions were comprehensively beaten by a relentless Brighton & Hove Albion side today, exposing uncharacteristic defensive vulnerabilities and leaving manager Mikel Arteta with significant issues to address ahead of the international break.


  • Arsenal suffer shock defeat at Brighton

    Arsenal produced one of their weakest team performances in recent memory. The Premier League champions saw their perfect record across all competitions destroyed by a 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

    On their 125th anniversary, Brighton were simply too intense for Arsenal to handle from the very first minute. By half-time, Arsenal were already two goals down following long-range strikes from Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas. The match was effectively put out of reach early in the second half when Chema Andres scored with a header, capping off a toothless performance from Arteta’s squad. As the match entered injury time with the score at 3-0, frustrated Arsenal fans were seen leaving the stadium.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    How Hurzeler outsmarted the champions

    Brighton did not just beat Arsenal; they did so with the kind of physical domination usually associated with Arteta’s side. Fabian Hurzeler packed his team with running power, utilising Diego Gomez and Maxim de Cuyper to bring the press to life. In midfield, Yasin Ayari and Gross ran relentlessly, while Luka Vuskovic stood out for his aerial brilliance in defence.

    This allowed the Brighton forwards to press high, knowing their backline could handle any long balls played by David Raya. The hosts capitalised on this intensity, scoring two brilliant individual efforts from range before Andres nodded in an inswinging corner from Gross.

  • Defensive errors cost Arsenal dearly

    Before today, Arsenal had conceded just one goal in the Premier League, making this sudden defensive collapse a significant concern. Both of the opening goals from Brighton came from outside the box, but the strikes were made easier because the Arsenal defenders failed to close down the space.

    Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel were at fault for Gross's opening goal, while Gabriel and Ezri Konsa did not react quickly enough to stop Kostoulas. Arsenal backed off in almost every scenario, struggling with poor marking and a failure to progress the ball effectively under pressure against an inspired opposition.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to the international break

    The upcoming international break could not be better timed for Arsenal. Arteta will be hoping his players return fit and fresh as they look to rebuild their momentum and address a threadbare right side of defence. Arsenal host Leeds on October 10, while Brighton will aim to continue their superb form when they travel to face Sunderland on the same day.