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Arsenal prepared to shatter their wage structure to go 'all in' for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior
Arsenal monitor Vinicius situation
Arsenal have identified a rare opportunity to sign Vinicius this summer. The highly-rated winger has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, putting the Spanish giants under intense pressure. Real Madrid are increasingly fearful of losing such a valuable asset for nothing via free agency. If a new deal cannot be agreed soon, Los Blancos could be forced into a reluctant sale.
According to The Athletic, The Gunners are prepared to completely smash their existing wage structure for a player of Vinicius' calibre. The massive financial costs involved in the potential transfer have already been approved at all levels within the Arsenal hierarchy.
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No personal terms agreed yet
Despite recent social media speculation claiming personal terms had been struck, no such agreement currently exists between Vinicius and Arsenal. However, the same report confirm that ironing out a deal with the Brazilian would not be a problem if a transfer materialises. A move to north London remains a distinct possibility for the attacker.
"A move to Arsenal appeals to the Brazil international if he does not renew his contract with Madrid," The Athletic revealed. "Should the attacker decide he wants to join Arsenal, an agreement is expected to be found on personal terms," the report added. The Premier League side are simply positioning themselves to capitalise if negotiations in Spain completely collapse.
The Mbappe salary stumbling block
The main point of contention revolves around Vinicius asking for a package close to €30 million. This lucrative demand comprises a base salary, performance-related bonuses and what is described as a massive, unprecedented renewal bonus.
This specific demand stems directly from comparisons with his superstar team-mate Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are strictly opposed to granting Vinicius this unprecedented request. The Spanish giants fear it would create a dangerous knock-on effect within the squad in future renewals as they battle to maintain their strict wage cap.
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Crucial talks to decide future
The entire transfer saga is rapidly approaching a definitive conclusion. Crucial talks are scheduled to take place in the coming week between Vinicius, his representative camp, and Madrid executives. These pivotal discussions will go a long way to determining whether a new contract will finally be signed.
Encouragingly for Madrid, Vinicius is reportedly open to slightly lowering his initial demands if it helps reach a satisfactory agreement with the club. If those upcoming talks do not yield a genuine breakthrough, Arsenal remain highly optimistic. The Gunners are fully prepared to step in and complete what could arguably be the biggest transfer in the division's history.
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