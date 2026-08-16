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Erling Haaland Martin odegaardchatgpt
Karim Malim

Translated by

Arsenal's treble exposes Haaland's struggles and gives Odegaard an exceptional night

E. Haaland
M. Oedegaard
B. White
C. Tzolis
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Haaland lost as Ødegaard shines

Arsenal wasted no time in firing a warning to their rivals, turning the clash with Manchester City into a special night that ended in a clean sweep of three goals. Erling Haaland looked a shadow of his usual threat. Martin Odegaard stole the show with a dazzling display that fired the Gunners to their 18th Community Shield.

This was no mere early success in an honorary title. It carried strong signs of a team ready for the new season, one that stamped its superiority all over Manchester City and choked the life out of the match. Haaland, meanwhile, could not make his mark in attack, enduring a night to forget against the brilliance of Odegaard and his teammates.

  • Arsenal v Manchester City - 2026 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport

    Haaland on a night to forget

    Erling Haaland flopped. Cut off from any attacking threat, the Norwegian barely troubled the Arsenal defence, and his numbers laid bare just how quiet his afternoon was.

    Haaland managed 7 touches, completing 5 passes and taking two shots, one of them on target. He touched the ball just twice inside the Arsenal box.

    Add to that a clear-cut chance wasted, one offside call against him, and not a single one-on-one duel won, according to statistics network "Squawka".

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    Odegaard: a captain who makes the difference

    Martin Odegaard, by contrast, shone. He led Arsenal to victory with a complete display, brilliant in attack and in his playmaking.

    The Norwegian was flawless. He completed all three of his dribbles and hit the target with both his shots, while his passing accuracy touched 95%, 55 finding their man out of 58.

    Odegaard touched the ball 74 times, recovered possession nine times and won five duels. Add two chances created and a goal, and his stamp on the win is unmistakable.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-COMMUNITY-ARSENAL-MAN CITYAFP

    Tzolis: Arsenal's attacking surprise

    Christos Tzolis continued to draw attention with an outstanding attacking and defensive display, having posed a constant threat to Manchester City's defence.

    The winger recorded 42 touches, six of them inside the opponent's penalty area, and won five duels while regaining possession four times.

    He also made three defensive tackles, intercepted the ball twice and created three chances, including two clear-cut opportunities. Add two assists and two fouls won, and it was some afternoon's work.

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  • Arsenal v Manchester City - 2026 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport

    Ben White: defensive solidity and attacking presence

    Ben White proved crucial in keeping Arsenal's clean sheet, turning in a commanding defensive display against Manchester City's attack.

    The England defender won six duels, recovered the ball five times and made five successful tackles. He also cleared the ball three times and made two interceptions.

    Two fouls and one created chance rounded off White's numbers. He came up big in the decisive moments too, hooking one effort off his own goal line to underline his value as one of the standout figures in Arsenal's back line.

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