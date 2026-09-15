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Alvino Hanafi

Max factor! Teen sensation Max Dowman stuns Ipswich as Arsenal march into Carabao Cup last 16

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal
M. Dowman
Ipswich Town
Arsenal
Carabao Cup

Ipswich Town exited the Carabao Cup following a 4-2 defeat against Premier League champions Arsenal at Portman Road. Teenage sensation Max Dowman stole the show for the visitors by scoring a brilliant brace to send the Gunners into the fourth round.

  • Tractor Boys exit after battling display

    Ipswich Town bowed out of the Carabao Cup following a hard-fought 4-2 defeat against Premier League champions Arsenal at Portman Road. Manager Gary O'Neil made three changes to the side that won at Crystal Palace, handing starts to Christian Walton in goal and Darnell Furlong as captain. Despite spells of promising attacking play, the Blues ultimately found themselves overpowered by a clinical visiting side equipped with exceptional young talent.

    Anis Mehmeti and former Gunner Chuba Akpom provided the goals for the hosts, but it was not enough to prevent elimination.

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  • Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Creating openings amid fierce pressure

    O'Neil's side showed plenty of enterprise going forward when given the opportunity to break. Good work from Marcelino Nunez and Jaden Philogene carved out early openings, while Abdoul Ouattara frequently tested the visiting defence with dangerous crosses from the left flank. One such move saw Ouattara pick out Zian Flemming, whose smart layoff allowed Mehmeti to fire narrowly over the crossbar as Ipswich searched for a way back into the contest.

    Though they trailed at the break, the Blues continued to probe and eventually carved out their reward in the second period through persistence.

  • Dowman dazzles with historic brace

    Arsenal seized control of the tie thanks to a masterclass from 16-year-old Max Dowman, who was handed his first competitive start of the campaign by Mikel Arteta. The midfielder opened the scoring after just six minutes by intercepting high up the pitch and sliding a finish past Walton. Noni Madueke added a second before Dowman struck again shortly after the restart, becoming only the second 16-year-old to net a brace for a Premier League side in all competitions.

    Mikel Merino capped off the scoring for the visitors with a well-taken fourth goal after clipping a shot in off the post.


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  • Ipswich Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Late goals and looking ahead

    Ipswich refused to surrender and pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute when substitute Jack Clarke raced down the left to set up Mehmeti for a clinical finish. Akpom then added a second for the hosts during stoppage time, capitalising on space in the box to net against his former club. Following the cup exit, the Blues will turn their full attention back to Premier League action with an away fixture against Everton on Saturday.

Premier League
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Everton
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Ipswich Town
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Premier League
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