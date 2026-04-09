Arne Slot became everything he hates with embarrassing Parisian submission and Liverpool still looked lost as desperate Dutchman edges closer to the Anfield abyss

While it's long been clear that both Frimpong and Kerkez are better suited to playing as wing-backs, Liverpool never looked remotely secure in a formation that they'd never played before.

As Jamie Carragher pointed out on CBS Sports, Slot's change of system was counter-productive, in the sense that it actually weakened the Reds from a defensive perspective.

"When you look at how the manager has set up, he's tried something, but he's got it massively wrong tactically," the former Liverpool centre-half stated. "He went about it all wrong with the back five, because they were actually more open than they would have been with a back four, because they went man-to-man, meaning the three centre-backs had to cover the width of the pitch.

"And watching Virgil van Dijk tonight in the middle of a back three... Normally, when you get to a certain age, you think, 'That's perfect for me. I'm getting on and everyone's in position, it'll be a bit of extra protection for me.' But this was different. Defenders were jumping into midfield, there was nobody to mark, and Van Dijk, at 34 years of age, was constantly having to run across the line. And he couldn't do it.

"People have criticised Van Dijk for his performances this season, but I think it's been harsh, because he plays every game and the 'fella' next to him, [Ibrahima] Konate, who was poor again tonight, makes a mistake in every match, so that's not easy to play alongside. So, I actually think Van Dijk's still been one of Liverpool's better players this season.

"But tonight in that back three, I've never seen Van Dijk look so uncomfortable in a Liverpool shirt, and I think he'll be pleading with Arne Slot to never play that system ever again."