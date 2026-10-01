Argentina’s first game without Messi works: 4-0 against Bolivia, Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz on target

From the opening minutes, it's one-way traffic. La Verde, who came close to qualifying for the World Cup before losing the decisive play-off against Iraq, set up in a 5-4-1, leaving the talented Miguelito isolated up front and never finding a way through the defence led by Cuti Romero, picked as the new captain after the departures of Messi and Otamendi. Lautaro scores the opener with a precise right-footed strike from the edge of the box from a McAllister pass, while Nico Paz adds the second with a delicate finish as Viscarra comes off his line (after a lovely vertical ball from Palacios). Argentina then get the chance to make it three through Julián Álvarez, but the Atletico Madrid striker gets his timing wrong and the Bolivian No 1 keeps him out.