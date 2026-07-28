Antonio Conte will not be Italy's new head coach. Federation president Giovanni Malagò confirmed it today: "I have a very good relationship with him, but here someone continues to think in a way that differs from today's reality, which is not yesterday's reality. Today there is a coach and a president of Club Italia; this is precisely the reason why the paths of Maldini and Leonardo parted. The idea has always been Mancini and Ranieri. Conte could certainly have been a candidate for the coach's job, but I haven't spoken to him for a while." The former Chelsea and Inter manager was Serie A's first choice but did not find support within the federation. After his spell at Napoli ended with the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup, he would gladly have returned to the national team he led from 2014 to 2016. Now that he is officially out of the running, he will have to change his plans.
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Antonio Conte without a team, what will he do? He is waiting for a possible challenge mid-season and would return to Juventus
No to Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Conte is a top-tier manager, one of the best around. His CV speaks for itself and it is hard to imagine he will stay out of work for long. But he is in no rush and does not need to jump on the first train that comes along. In fact, he may already have something on the table, but he is not interested in moving to Qatar or Saudi Arabia for (a lot of) money. He is waiting for the right opportunity, even if the season has already started. Tottenham were an exception in his career. The manager from Salento has always wanted to start a new adventure in the summer, go through pre-season and get his ideas across. He has always asked for time to work, to build, to shape. But times change, football moves on and you have to be ready. He will use these months to rest, recharge his batteries, and also to study and evolve. To keep himself up to date, so he can come back stronger.
He would return to Juventus
Conte has no preference, he is waiting for the right offer. He wants to manage a big club in Europe, preferably in the Premier League or in Italy. Last spring his name was linked with Juventus, who then decided to continue with Spalletti. His return to Juventus in the future cannot be ruled out. Turin and Juventus are his home, and after the noisy, stormy farewell in 2014 a lot of water has passed under the bridge. The hierarchy has changed and, in the event of a call, the answer would be yes. For now, though, the Juventus bench is occupied, as are those of the other big clubs in Serie A and abroad. Conte is not "jinxing" anyone, he is waiting. The right opportunity will come. And when he starts again, he will be stronger.
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